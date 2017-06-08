VMUG Virtual Event 6.0

VMUG is once again hosting an online virtual conference complete with Hands-On-Labs, keynotes, vendors and giveways.

https://www.vmug.com/Attend/VMUG-UserCon/VirtualEvent

Such luminaries as Chris Wolf, Frank Denneman, Chris McCain and Kyle Ruddy from VMware, Rawlinson Riviers from Cohesity and many others will be on hand for presentations and Q&A.

There’s a lot of good information collected in one place including advanced NSX and vSAN troubleshooting webinars, vCenter performance guides and much more.

The price is right too.