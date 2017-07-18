Checking NSX DFW rules and rule sets

The new VMware Docs page has a cheatsheet of CLI commands but here’s what you need to list the rules enforced on a VMs vnic.

SSH to NSX Manager

{Note that you can enable SSH if needed from the “Summary” page of the appliance config page – but not from the Web Client.}

show cluster all (to get the cluster IDs)

manager> show cluster all
No. Cluster Name Cluster Id Datacenter Name Firewall Status
1 NSXCluster domain-c7 Datacenter Enabled

show cluster <cluster-id> (to get the host IDs)

manager> show cluster domain-c7
Datacenter: Datacenter
Cluster: NSXCluster
No. Host Name Host Id Installation Status
1 esxitwo.corp.local host-21 Enabled
2 esxione.corp.local host-10 Enabled

show host <host-id> to get the VM IDs

manager> show host host-21
Datacenter: Datacenter
Cluster: NSXCluster
Host: esxitwo.corp.local
No. VM Name VM Id Power Status
1 VMware vRealize Network Insight Platform vm-144 off
2 TinyOne vm-52 off
3 VMware vRealize Network Insight Proxy vm-145 off
4 Tiny10 vm-203 off
5 NSX_Controller_5d671e3b-91ca-4351-9c1b-e13277d873f7 vm-124 on

show vm <vm-id> to get the filters list

manager> show vm vm-60
Datacenter: Datacenter
Cluster: NSXCluster
Host: esxione.corp.local
Host-ID: host-10
VM: Tiny10
Virtual Nics List:
1.
Vnic Name Tiny10 - Network adapter 1
Vnic Id 5039be1d-ac25-cdda-5d37-2f5435146776.000
Filters nic-650978-eth0-vmware-sfw.2

what you want is the Filters nic-650978-eth0-vmware-sfw.2 as that with the host ID will get you the rules.

show dfw host <host-ID filter <filterID> rules

manager> show dfw host host-10 filter nic-650978-eth0-vmware-sfw.2 rules
ruleset domain-c7 {
 # Filter rules
 rule 1006 at 1 inout protocol tcp from addrset ip-securitygroup-13 to addrset ip-securitygroup-10 port 443 accept;
 rule 1006 at 2 inout protocol tcp from addrset ip-securitygroup-13 to addrset ip-securitygroup-10 port 80 accept;
 rule 1005 at 3 inout protocol tcp from any to addrset ip-securitygroup-10 port 22 accept;
 rule 1003 at 4 inout protocol ipv6-icmp icmptype 136 from any to any accept;
 rule 1003 at 5 inout protocol ipv6-icmp icmptype 135 from any to any accept;
 rule 1002 at 6 inout protocol udp from any to any port 68 accept;
 rule 1002 at 7 inout protocol udp from any to any port 67 accept;
 rule 1001 at 8 inout protocol any from any to any accept;
}
ruleset domain-c7_L2 {
 # Filter rules
 rule 1004 at 1 inout ethertype any from any to any accept;
}

show dfw host <host-ID filter <filterID> addrsets

manager> show dfw host host-10 filter nic-650978-eth0-vmware-sfw.2 addrsets
addrset ip-securitygroup-10 {
}
addrset ip-securitygroup-13 {
ip 192.168.100.20,
ip 192.168.182.128,
ip 192.168.182.197,
ip 192.168.182.198,
ip fe80::250:56ff:feb9:db4d,
}

Note that powered off VMs won’t be included in the addrsets, neither will the VM’s own IP address even if its in the group.

