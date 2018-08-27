VMWorld 2018: Monday

Today kicked off with the main keynote featuring Pat Gelsinger. There were several new announcements including:

Amazon RDS database service will now run on your local VMware servers

VMware ESXi now fully supports ARM processors

VSAN now supports S3 storage

I don’t have a lot of info or any experience with this yet, but the day is young.

Met some interesting vendors incl Faction (DR w/ low cost storage standing up VMC on AWS), Morpheus (vRealize Automation competitor with claimed better plugins/compatability), Caveonix with a cool new security/standards products, and AT&T security.

Hit two sessions today:

HYP2145BUS

Hybrid cloud architecture design and best practices for VMware Cloud on AWS

Aarthi Raju, Partner Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services

wen yu, Partner Solutions Architect, AWS

A run through of migrating workloads like Oracle to AWS.

discussed tools like RMAN and Veeam backing up to S3 then restoring into an SDDC

briefly discussed the annoucement today that AWS direct connect won’t require VPN connectivity to stretch L2.

HYP1496BU

A Practitioner’s Guide to Migrating Workloads to VMware Cloud on AWS

Discussed the tools to play a migration incl Cost Insight and Network Insight

Demo’d HCX (Live!)

More note later, time to find the Rubrik party!!

Edit: Found the Rubrik party. Run-DMC was great, The Roots are incredible live!