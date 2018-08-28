VMWorld 2018: Tuesday

The keynote was nice as a client was on stage talking about the success of an implementation I helped with. Cool stuff.

Then Sanjay talked to Malala Yousafzai which was pretty amazing. Makes me wish I brought my daughters to VMworld.

VMware has been doing different things for a while now to get the community involved and make a difference in the world outside of IT, but this was by far the most impactful I think.

Spent time after tracking down the new VMware VCAP DCV 6.5 Deploy exam and managed to get scheduled for tomorrow morning. Met up with some good folks and had more good talks in the Solutions Exchange.

The look on the Illumio guy’s face when I summarized his product as “guest firewall management” was pretty good.

Sessions:

Advanced NSX Data Center: Demystifying the VTEP, MAC, and ARP Tables [NET1106BU]

John Krueger, Principal Instructor, VMware NSX, VMware

Tim Burkard, Senior Technical Trainer, VMware

Pulled straight from “Troubleshooting NSX” this was 60 min of control plane how-does-this-work and some packet walking. BUMs will never be the same.

Architecting PKS for Production: Lessons Learned from PKS Deployments [CNA2755BU]

Romain Decker, Senior Solutions Architect, VMware

Suman Sharma, Sr. Staff Solutions Architect, VMware

PKS overview plus PKS and NSX-T deployment architectures.

Make sure you set up the IP pools correctly as that can limit scalability.

Now off to find the vExpert party!