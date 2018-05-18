Day 4: VMware Center for Advanced Learning – Advanced Architecture Course

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3

Another whirlwind day covering VDD & VCF, VMC on AWS, Cloud Management and Enterprise App Architecture.

Quote heard today: “SDDC should be “Software Defined Application Platform” how can we design a datacenter w/o ever mentioning workloads?”

VCF looks like a pain in the ass to deploy via VIA.

The daily quizzes are not pulling from what was presented and some of the answers can’t be googled. Seems like they are testing on what they expected you to bring in, and it’s more PSO-focused/specific.

Got some guidance with our project. Got out at 7:30 tonight. 8-6 isn’t enough time, we’ll need to pull the team together for a while over the weekend to get the project in shape.